Cosplay unleashes creativity

GAYATHRI GHANDI

Cosplay - the portmanteau of costume and play - gives people the power to outwardly express their passion, love and respect for their favourite fictional character.

Adapted from the Japanese word Kosupure in 1984, cosplay primarily dabbles in both the elements of fantasy and art of dressing up.

Public relations officer Fazrina Nazir, 27, has been involved in cosplay and make-up art for almost 10 years.

Introduced to the world of cosplay by her primary school best friend, Ms Fazrina was intrigued by the power to bring her favourite fictional characters to life and put her own creative spin through make-up and costumes to accurately depict them.

"I got my first cosplay costume at the age of 12, without even knowing it was one," she said.

"It was a jacket from a series I was hooked on then and I really loved the art style of the outfit. Even before it was pointed out to me that it was part of a cosplay costume, I used to casually wear it out."

Fazrina, who goes by the name Seven in the cosplayer community, takes great pride in putting together two of the things she loves most - make-up and Anime.

Using the Japanese "gyaru" subculture as one of her biggest inspirations since she was 17, she experiments with bold make-up styles to complete her cosplay looks.

"In the gyaru subculture, the girls dress up with big lashes, coloured contact lenses, bleached hair and very sparkly and bold make-up," she said.

"It's a subculture that challenges the societal norms of beauty."

Cosplay is one of the few art forms that does not adhere to traditional beauty standards or society's terms of acceptable body types.

It transcends the long-established criteria associated with the classical form of modelling and presents itself as an art form where anyone can cosplay anything, truly unleashing one's creativity.

The art form is not something new to Singapore's context.

Singapore's annual Anime Festival Asia Convention is a platform for the cosplay industry fans, animators and enthusiasts to come together.

Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre since 2008, the conference has attracted around 1.7 million people to date.

The event also won the best leisure event award at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019.

"Cosplay pushes my creativity and skills, giving me the freedom to think from a certain character's perspective and get creative in envisioning their make-up," said Fazrina.

"And because of this, you can see many variations of a character, as created by talented cosplayers, when you attend conventions."

Fazrina, who has attended about 10 conventions, carefully curates her costumes and make-up. She buys them online and also makes her own costumes to accurately bring out her desired look.

"I've had people of all ages come up to me during conventions to ask for photos and it's just rewarding to see the look of awe on their faces," she said.

"On one occasion, two little girls ran excitedly to me outside a convention. They thought I was dressed as a princess and said they were my biggest fans. They kept coming back to me."

A full-time job does not stop artistically-inclined Fazrina from pursuing her passion in cosplay. In fact the source of income helps in supporting her hobby, which requires extensive preparation and purchases of make-up and costume.

"I'm always excited to show them what I'm up to," she said of her family, friends and members of the cosplay community, who have been providing her with unwavering support.

gayathri@sph.com.sg

- Fazrina Nazir