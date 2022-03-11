Covid forces sugar reduction

The pandemic has caused a severe socio-economic and health crisis around the world.

But the silver lining is that it has forced people to change their diet and eating habits.

People are now concerned about the food they consume and many have eliminated sugar from their meals.

Sudies show that the consumption of sugar has drastically decreased as people have become more serious about maintaining robust health.

Sugar has been linked to several health issues, including chronic infections, heart disease, autoimmune disease, diabetes, obesity and pain.

Tips available on digital platforms, influence of celebrities and natural alternatives have played important roles in motivating people to lead healthy lifestyles.

According to a study in India, eight out of 10 people changed their eating habits due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

"The pandemic marked an immediate impact on people's eating habits and lifestyles," said Mr Prathamesh Krisang, co-founder of the Indian company Magicleaf. "They started exercising and following a healthy diet to boost their immunity. During this course, they became aware of the harmful effects of sugar on their health and immunity."

Because of the lockdowns, people were not able to go out for a walk or exercise. As the virus was more dangerous for people with severe medical conditions and low immunity, patients began to reduce sugar from their diet to avoid obesity and stay fit.

"They started following keto diets and switched to no-sugar products in order to increase their immunity," said Mr Krisang.

"Indians are fond of sweets and they are the second-biggest group in the world suffering from diabetes. But this habit changed with the advent of Covid-19 as people became aware that good health is important to survive."

Many people are now avoiding food with high amounts of added and free sugars. They instead opt for food with natural or inherent sugars.

According to a survey in India, 74 per cent of the people are limiting or avoiding sugar intake.

New and healthy options like Stevia leaf-based sweeteners with zero calories are now available. These are natural and do not affect blood sugar levels.

Experts suggest that people should swap carbonated, sweetened beverages with coconut water, buttermilk and fruit smoothies or fruit juices.

Fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables must be preferred over canned ones.

It is better to add dates, raisins and figs or even yogurt to breakfast porridge instead of sugars or sweeteners.

Pick chutney over sauce, they say, and replace bottled sauces and ketchup with fresh homemade chutneys.

Indo-Asian News Service