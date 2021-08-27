Create own meditation corner

Practising mindfulness and meditation have gained popularity in recent times. So, it is essential to set up the perfect corner for them in your home.

Mr Keyur Zaveri, senior director (design) at Bengaluru-based furniture and home decor company Furlenco, suggests ways to create the perfect spot: Choose your spot Pick an area in your house that is away from ambient noise or disturbances from other appliances, such as TV or workstation.

You can dedicate a whole room to this or select a cosy corner where you can sit or lie down with ease. Create a vibe Get rid of any mess and create a personal vibe with the chosen spot.

Maintain the sanctity of the space and do not use it for anything else.

A sleek diwan, with ample in-built storage and a display unit that you can adorn with plants, books and other decor elements, is ideal for this setup. Make it comfortable Add a special touch to your chosen corner with comfortable cushions and rugs for you to sit or lie down when practising breathing exercises.

A compact sofa-cum-bed could be a perfect solution. Include sounds and fragrances Become aware of the sights, smells and sounds in your immediate surroundings.

You can add potted plants, dreamcatchers, crystals, beads or even calming artwork.

Light a few scented candles and play soothing music while you meditate.

Listening to the sounds of nature, such as running water or birds chirping, may also help.

