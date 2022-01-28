Creating showpieces from junk

Mr Haribaabu Naatesan with the three-dimensional lion he created for The Bombay Iron Merchants' Association.

A dumped empty packet of chips, a water bottle or a juice carton is a treasure to Mr Haribaabu Naatesan, who makes art pieces out of them.

The Mumbai-based artist specialises in recycling junk - whether it is organic, inorganic, metal, wood, plastic, e-waste or bird feathers.

The 46-year-old collects 500kg of discarded items every month and then employs his creative mind to convert them into showpieces.

The weird passion for rejects came out of a dire need to secure admission to the prestigious National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad for a postgraduate course in 2000.

"I had no money for purchasing expensive raw materials to make an attractive art project, a prerequisite for the NID seat," he said. "So I just picked up some trash lying around and created a daddy longlegs (spider) and other creatures as my 'offering' for admission."

Needless to say, the institute's authorities were impressed by his presentation and admitted him.

On Tuesday, a major public exhibition of Mr Haribaabu's new works - titled Irreversible 2.0: Obsoleteness is Mukti - opened at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. It has about a dozen stunning designs made entirely from e-waste, which is considered a major global nuisance.

"When any viewer approaches my creations, one or more static components spring alive and move," said Mr Haribaabu. "Some have light sensors that glow when someone is close.

"In others, discarded CPU (central processing unit) fans start rotating and huge antique tape-recorder cassette wheels start churning."

The artworks have been entirely created from e-scrap such as motherboards, CPU cooling fans, CDs, floppy disks, laptop keyboards, tape-recorder cassettes and speakers.

Each weighs about 60kg and took the artist six months to complete the project.

Mr Haribaabu's other mega creations include a 800kg Lord Ganesha idol made from alum and a Volkswagen Beetle car made with e-scrap.

His magnificent Make In India logo of a three-dimensional lion - commissioned by The Bombay Iron Merchants' Association - stands on a pedestal at P. D'Mello Road in Mumbai, while a 17m-long and 6m-tall whale, made from 10 tonnes of automobile junk, features prominently on the Gujarat Science City campus in Ahmedabad.

His wife Dahlea, a graphic designer, helps him with the designs. Their daughter Neinyaa too has taken a fondness for his art.

"When I recycle any unloved junk into art, it is liberated and finds salvation," said Mr Haribaabu with pride.

Indo-Asian News Service