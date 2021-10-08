Crispy Deepavali snack

JEYASHRI SURESH

Aval murukku (or poha chakli in Hindi) is a savoury made with rice flour and beaten rice (aval or poha).

It has a crispy texture and makes a delicious evening snack. It can be served with a cup of hot tea or eaten just like that.

In South India aval murukku is usually made for festivals like Deepavali. You can make this murukku in a large quantity and store it in an airtight container for weeks. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Makes: 14 murukku Ingredients: Rice flour (store bought): 1 cup Aval/poha: ½ cup Pottukadalai/gram dal: ¼ cup Soft butter: 1 tbsp Sesame seeds: 1 tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Salt: As needed Water: To knead the dough Oil: For deep frying Method: 1) Place the aval and pottukadalai in a mixie jar. I used thin aval. You can use any variety. 2) Don't roast the aval or pottukadalai. 3) Grind this into a fine powder. 4) Sieve it well. 5) Take a bowl and place the sieved powder and rice flour in it. 6) Add the softened butter, sesame seeds and salt. 7) Mix well using your hands. 8) Add water and make a soft non-sticky dough. I used thenkuzhal achu (mould). 9) Take a portion of the dough and place it inside the mould. 10) Keep the rest of the dough covered. 11) Heat the oil. Once it becomes hot, bring the temperature to medium. 12) Squeeze the dough directly into the oil or squeeze it into a greased ladle and gently transfer it on to the oil. 13) Do not fill the pan. Flip the murukku and cook well. 14) Once the oil sound subsides, take it out and place it on a kitchen towel. 15) Repeat this for the rest of the dough. 16) Store the murukku in an airtight container. Notes: a) Instead of pottukadalai, you can use kadalaimaavu (besan flour). b) You can add cumin seeds. c) The murukku will stay good for 10 days in an airtight container.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com