Crispy evening snack

Maddur vada is a crisp, fried patty popular as an evening snack in Karnataka.

It is made with a mix of rice flour, sooji, maida, onions and some herbs and spices.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Makes: 18 vadas

Ingredients: Rice flour: 1 cup Sooji/rava: ¼ cup Maida/plain flour: 1 tbsp Green chillis (chopped): 2 Curry leaves: A few Coriander leaves: A few Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Red chilli powder: ½ tsp Hot oil: 2 tbsp Big onions (chopped): 2 Salt: As needed Water: To make dough Oil: For deep-frying

Method: 1) Put the rice flour, sooji and maida in a bowl. 2) Add finely-chopped green chillies, curry leaves, coriander leaves, cumin seeds and red chilli powder. 3) Add 2 tbsp of hot oil. Adding hot oil at this stage gives crispiness to the vada. Mix well. 4) The mixture will be crumbly. Keep this aside for 10 minutes. 5) Add the chopped onions and salt. Mix well. 6) Add water little by little and make a soft dough. 7) Make one small lemon-sized dough ball. You can either grease your hands and flatten it or place it in a greased Ziploc cover and flatten it. I placed it on a clean, damp cloth and flattened it. Ensure the cloth is not too wet. 8) Heat the oil for deep-frying. 9) Gently place the flattened vadas in the oil. 10) Cook over a medium flame. Deep-fry until they turn golden brown and then remove them from the pan. 11) Drain in a kitchen towel. Repeat the process for the rest of the dough. 12) The vadas stay crispy for a day. Store them in an air-tight container.

Note: If you are making the vadas in big batches, make the dough in batches too. Otherwise, the onions will ooze water.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com