JEYASHRI SURESH

Arisi Murukku is a crispy and crunchy South Indian snack.

It is made with rice flour and called murukku because of its twisted form. Murukku in Tamil means twisted.

You can make it in large quantities and enjoy it leisurely whenever you have a craving for a quick snack.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 murukku

Ingredients: Rice flour (store-bought): 1 cup Ajwain/omam: ½ tsp Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Sesame seeds: ½ tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Butter (room temperature): ¾ tbsp Salt: As needed Water: To make dough Oil: For deep frying

Method: 1) Take the rice flour in a wide bowl. I used store-bought rice flour. You can also use home-made rice flour or idiyappam flour. 2) Add the ajwain seeds, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, asafoetida, salt and butter. 3) Ensure the butter is at room temperature. 4) Mix everything well. 5) Add water little by little and make it into a soft non-sticky dough. 6) Cover it. 7) I used thenkuzhal achu (press) 8) Divide the dough and put the parts in the murukku press. 9) Heat the oil for deep frying and bring it to medium flame. 10) Squeeze the murukku directly into the oil. 11) You can squeeze it on to the back of a ladle and gently transfer it to the oil. 12) Do not overcrowd the pan. 13) Once one side is done, gently flip it over. 14) Cook till the sound of oil subsides. 15) Take it out and drain the excess oil in a kitchen towel. 16) Repeat this for the rest of the dough. 17) Store the murukku in an air-tight container. 18) It will stay good for up to 10 days.

Notes a) Do not make the dough in advance. It will change the colour of the murukku. b) It will alter the taste too. c) You can add 1 tsp hot oil to the dough to get extra crispiness.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com