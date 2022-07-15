JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a healthy dish in South Indian style, made with quinoa and curd, and tempered with ginger and other Indian spices.

Quinoa is rich in protein and dietary fibre, and more nutritional than rice. It aids in digestion and is the best home remedy for an upset stomach.

Curd is rich in antioxidants, which help the body fight infections.

Curd quinoa tastes best when served with stir-fried vegetable or papad and pickle.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 1 Ingredients: Quinoa: ¼ cup Water: ½ cup Milk: ½ cup Curd (yogurt): ¼ cup Salt: As needed Grated carrot (optional): 2 tsp

To temper: Oil: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Green chilli (slit): 1 Ginger (finely chopped): 1/2 tsp Curry leaves (chopped): Few Coriander leaves (chopped): 2 tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Curd chilli (optional): 2 Method: 1) Wash the quinoa well and strain. 2) Place quinoa in a pressure cooker and add water. Cook for 3-4 whistles. You can also cook it on a stove but increase the water to ¾ cup. 3) Once cooked, remove the quinoa from and mash it. 4) Add salt. 5) When cool, add milk (I used raw milk but you can also use boiled or cooled milk). Mix well. 6) Add the curd and combine everything well. 7) In a pan, add all the ingredients to temper except the curd chilli, which should be added only after the mustard seeds start to splutter. 8) Cook till dal turns golden brown. 9) Add the tempered ingredients to the curd quinoa. Mix well and garnish with grated carrot. Notes: a) Curd quinoa can be enjoyed chilled or warm. b) If packing it for the lunch box, add more milk and reduce the curd. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com