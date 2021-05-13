D Company to stream on Spark OTT

Noted film-maker Ram Gopal Varma continues to surprise fans with his creative endeavours.

The 59-year-old, who is known for making celebrated movies such as Satya, Sarkar and Company along with duds such as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Agyaat, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he is launching his own streaming platform called Spark OTT.

He added that he will mark his entry into the digital space with the release of his new film D Company on Spark OTT on May 15.

Sharing a video of film celebrities such as Prabhas, S.S. Rajamouli and Prakash Raj wishing the film-maker all the best, he wrote about how his film would be streamed on the platform.

The video also had glimpses of the film.

"Thanking all the well wishers of Spark OTT. Streaming from May 15th with D Company film," he wrote.

D Company is based on Indian mafia don Dawood Ibrahim and showcases the events in his life from 1980 to 1982.

It was initially set for release in cinemas on March 26 but got delayed due to the second Covid-19 wave in India.

The film will release in Hindi and Telugu.

"D Company is like Mahabharat. It concerns several characters and not just Dawood," Varma said in January, when the trailer was released. "Of course, he is the principal constituent of the story but it's not a biopic.

"The company held various people under its shadow - including Bollywood, politicians, etc - who lived and died over the course and it is about all of them.

"More than anything else, it's a study of human relationships, of power and ego."

As stated in the video, the film will traverse Dawood's journey from 1980 (his founding period) till the time he absconded and was believed to have taken shelter in Dubai.

As with many of his recent projects, Varma has preferred to work with new faces.

The film features a number of new actors such as Naina Ganguly, Apsara Rani, Irra Mor and Sandeep Bose.

Indo-Asian News Service