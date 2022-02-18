Dance brings out beauty of ancient temples

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Watching a live classical Indian dance performance is an immersive and sensory experience.

The return of Nirmanika is a rare opportunity to experience a world-class Singapore production.

The dance (left) was conceived in 2010 and premiered at Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay in 2011. A new version, Nirmanika: Reimagined, has been created to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The 90-minute spectacular will be staged at the Victoria Theatre on Feb 25, 26 and 27.

"Nirmanika means architectonics (scientific study of architecture) in Sanskrit," explained Apsaras Arts' artistic director Aravinth Kumarasamy, who conceived the dance production.

"The worship of Shiva in the form of the five elements - fire, water, wind, earth and space - is a key concept in Hinduism and is explored and embedded in the architecture of temples.

"This production uses the expressive nature of bharatanatyam to deconstruct and re-create great and ancient monuments, such as India's Konark temple and Indonesia's Borobudur."

Critics described the original production as a "game changer" which provided "new perspectives" on how an age-old classical dance is presented on stage for today's audiences to relate and make connections through architectural beauties of ancient temples.

It toured Liverpool, Manchester, Colombo and Chennai and earned rave reviews.

The latest presentation has four new monuments - Kalahasti, Chidambaram, Kanchipuram and Thiruvannmallai - which represent the five elements along with Borobudur.

On top of the music composed by Aravinth, noted Carnatic vocalist Sikkil Guruchuran has written some new songs and sung them.

Apsaras Arts' principal dancer Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, who has created new costumes, isA also making an appearance.

The new production features state of the art and innovative lighting designs and imaginative digital projections and 14 dancers, including seniors Deva Priya Appan, Seema Hari Kumar and Maanasa Sri Ganesh and a new cast of Singapore-based talents.

Besides using techniques of bharatanatyam to amplify the grandeur of the temples, the choreography is applied to bring out the stories and legends associated with them.

"The High Commission of India is pleased to collaborate with Apsaras Arts and present Nirmanika: Reimagined as our kick-off event for 2022 as we celebrate India's 75th anniversary, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," said India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran.

"This production showcases aspects of India's vast cultural heritage, embodied in its iconic temples. We are happy to share with the audience, in dance form, the beauty of India's ancient architectural marvels which have influenced and inspired temple monuments elsewhere, including in South-east Asia."

Tickets are available at https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/nirmanika1021 for the Feb 26 (a few seats) and 27 shows.