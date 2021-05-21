Dance event to aid India's virus fight

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

For over two months, Sunena Gupta was in a quandary: Whether to go through with a dance production at a time when there was so much pain in the world.

But the kathak dancer decided to press ahead with Aaina: Inner Reflections and presented it over four sold-out shows at the Goodman Arts Centre Black Box from May 12 to 15.

Her effort helped raise more than $15,000 for the benefit of migrant workers in Singapore and Covid-19 relief work in India.

"My messages on gender equality, caring for Mother Nature, female empowerment, the loss of loved ones and the journey of self-love were timely," said the 23-year-old, who is doing public policy research at the Asia Competitiveness Institute, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

"The need to raise funds was urgent. And there was a dire need for art to bring together a healing community for a moment of pause amid the chaos."

The performance was in five parts: Janam Smaran - the birth of a daughter from the mother's perspective and the girl's feeling that she is unwanted; Dhoop Chaaon - humans as a reflection of Mother Nature and the consequences of their behaviour; Phool Patthar - the relationships among people and how these get blurred and smeared over time; Dard Dua - the pain of losing someone dear and the blessings that the person continues to shower; and Jaan Pehchaan - the journey of acceptance and self-love.

"I actually thought of the idea of sharing my reflections three years ago," said Sunena, who commenced her kathak training at the age of seven at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (Sifas). "But I kept it in my back pocket until I felt like I was ready enough as a dancer to tell these stories - which are relatable, motivating and uplifting.

"I started working on the production six months ago along with my guru (Mulla Afsar Khan from Sifas) and my mother (Rachna Gupta), who designed the costumes."

Sunena has done similar charity shows in the past. In August 2018 she came up with a kathak dance production titled Umeed: Colours Of Hope to tell the story of daily struggle based on the general themes of mental health, self-image and chronic illness. All the proceeds - about $50,000 - went to different organisations, including Project SMILE, a Singapore-based charity that raises funds and provides assistance to women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In May 2020 she organised an online event called Shukran (Heartfelt Gratitude) on YouTube to provide three meals a day to 500 migrant workers who were isolated following the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore. It featured some of Singapore's most respected Indian classical dance artistes and the money raised - about $14,000 - was donated to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund run by the Migrant Workers' Centre.

This time Sunena wanted to do much more because she was "concerned about a nation as a whole". "I have seen loved ones and family friends suffer in India," she said. "Some have recovered and some have passed on.

"I have heard countless painful stories every day of those who have been unable to access urgent resources, from oxygen to medical attention, in time. The situation is leaving scars on the country that will take an indefinite amount of time to heal.

"I want to do what I can to help."

More than $8,000 raised from last week's Aaina event has been donated to Call Home SG - which on a donation of $10 provides one free month of calls to a migrant worker.

Another $7,000 was donated to the Breathe Life Into India campaign, which provides oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 patients in India.

"Each concentrator, worth about $1,000, can save 20 lives within 100 days," said Sunena. "The Covid-19 situation in India is heartbreaking and painful to observe.

"Oxygen is the greatest need at the moment and this campaign is an opportunity for all of us to come together to help India."

