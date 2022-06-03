Dangers of burnout

"If only I could have another vacation. I don't feel I can carry on any longer."

Do you find yourself saying or thinking these often?

Symptoms of burnout and mismanaged stress at the workplace can lead to: • Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion. • Increased mental distance from the job and feeling negative or cynical towards anything job-related. • Reduced professional efficiency. Should I jump ship? Sitting back and taking a wider look at your stress level can help you reset your priorities, says Dr Sonia Lal Gupta, a neurologist with the Metro Hospital in Noida, near New Delhi.

Burnout can either be caused by your own relationship with your job or the fact that the job just doesn't suit your personality.

Before quitting, ask yourself if you can change how you relate to your job. Is it your own mismanagement of stress that is causing the problems? Reassess You might want to look at potential causes and form a solution: • Lack of control • Unclear job expectations • Dysfunctional workplace dynamics • Extreme activity • Lack of social support • Work-life imbalance

If you can spot clear reasons, have a conversation with an expert and try to make changes.

Over time, burnout can cause: • Excessive stress • Fatigue • Insomnia • Sadness, anger or irritability • Alcohol or substance misuse • Heart disease • High blood pressure • Type 2 diabetes • Vulnerability to illnesses

Stress management When we relax, we might find that problems are not stressful but challenging or even enjoyable. Relaxation is key. • Seek social support • Take frequent breaks • Get adequate sleep • Do enough exercise • Practice mindfulness • Take a vacation • Seek professional help When to quit? If the job doesn't provide a relaxing atmosphere, you might want to evaluate your options.

Know the consequences of quitting and consider existing or potential health problems.

Saying "no" can be one of the most powerful gifts that we give ourselves. Indo-Asian News Service