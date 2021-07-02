Dark film brings filmmaker's struggle to light

INDU ELANGOVAN

Short film director and executive producer Vikneswaran Silva once accidentally walked into Geylang.

It opened his eyes to the illegal activities that happened in the red-light district - such as prostitution and gambling.

It was like an action drama to him.

The impressions that he garnered intrigued him and it eventually led to the conceptualisation and creation of the short film Dark Light.

It was one of the 56 films showcased at the 7th National Youth Film Awards (NYFA) this year and indicated the emergence of a new wave of filmmakers in Singapore.

The film follows the story of Mari, a construction worker from India, who visits a red-light district seeking Mei, a Chinese sex worker. However, she rejects him.

He is then attracted by a group of gamblers at a table. They encourage him to join their session and Mari wins a few rounds.

But, when he attempts to leave, a gangster forces him to part with his money.

The man then runs away with the collection.

Mari tries to catch the man but a group of men stop him and beat him up. He loses the money he had meant to send to his family in India.

The film skilfully navigates the turbulence Mari gets caught in and portrays his fear brilliantly.

The cinematography is captivating.

Gosteloa Spancer, a local TV celebrity, plays Mari.

Gosteloa told tabla! that he closely observed how migrant workers talk, walk and behave to portray Mari's character.

Since its inception in 2015, NYFA has served as a platform to connect youths interested in filmmaking.

Organised by *SCAPE, the NYFA received 330 submissions this year.

The most prominent themes covered were mental health, self-discovery and the importance of human connection during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the films, including Dark Light, were filmed during the circuit breaker.

Dark Light's shooting began on Jan 27 last year. After two days, the process had to be postponed for two months.

"We took measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone on the sets," said Vikneswaran, 33.

"We finished shooting just before the lockdown.

"We later did the editing at home. The post-production was done simultaneously in four different countries.

"The main editing was done in Singapore, the sound effects in Sri Lanka, the voice over in India and the music composition in the United Kingdom.

"The film was completed on June 5 last year."

The total production costs were around $15,000, which Vikneswaran spent from the money he made as a Grab driver.

The NYFA showcase revealed that there are several talented filmmakers like Vikneswaran in Singapore and the local film industry's output has more than doubled in recent years. But many of them still feel that Singaporeans don't support their efforts enough.

The Dark Light team also pointed out that young, aspiring filmmakers don't find good platforms to release their films.

indue@sph.com.sg