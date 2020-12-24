'Dead man' comes alive on screen

A poster from the film Kaagaz, which depicts the life of Mr Lal Bihari Mritak (above, right). PHOTOS: IANS

A poster from the film Kaagaz, which depicts the life of Mr Lal Bihari Mritak (above, right). PHOTOS: IANS

The story of a "dead man" is coming alive on the big screen.

Mr Lal Bihari Mritak, 65, a resident of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, remained "dead" in revenue records for 19 years.

After a long battle, he was declared "alive".

A film based on his life, titled Kaagaz and written and directed by Satish Kaushik, will be released on Jan 7 next year in cinemas and on the digital platform.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi plays Mritak, while the other actors in the film include Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht, Amar Upadhyay and Kaushik.

The film highlights corruption and flaws in the registration system. "I am very happy that my struggle is being chronicled on celluloid. I hope my story will reach out to people and make the system better in the future. I am eagerly waiting to see the film," said Mr Mritak.

He said that he came to know that he was declared "dead" in revenue records when he applied for a bank loan in 1975 in Khalilabad district (now Sant Kabir Nagar).

His uncle had bribed an officer to register him as "dead" and got the ownership of the family's ancestral land transferred to his name.

"This is something which I later found was very common in the rural interiors of the state," said Mr Mritak. "It was a legalised way of land grabbing. There are still many who are struggling to be declared 'alive'."

Over the years, Mr Mritak tried different ways to expose the manipulation of the records and attract attention to his plight.

He organised his own funeral and even applied for a widow's pension for his wife.

He also contested the 1989 elections against then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to prove that he is alive. In 1994, he finally managed to get his official death annulled after a long legal struggle.

He also added the suffix Mritak to his name and founded the Mritak Sangh to help highlight the plight of similar people.

Tripathi called Kaagaz a "brilliantly written" film.

"It is quirky, black comedy and depicts a common man's humorous journey on identity crisis," he said.

"My character will be quite different from some of my recent ventures and I am excited to be a part of such an inspiring story."

"This story needs to be heard and I am definite that Zee5 will give it the reach that it deserves."

Kaushik, who also plays a pivotal role, said: "I remember reading about the story of Lal Bihari Mritak in the news. I was intrigued and inspired by his journey, so I did a lot of research on the events that took place in his life. Eventually, it felt to me this story deserved to be told to the world."

Indo-Asian News Service

"I am very happy that my struggle is being chronicled on celluloid. I hope my story will reach out to people and make the system better in the future. I am eagerly waiting to see the film." - Mr Lal Bihari Mritak