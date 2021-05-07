Dealing with a demanding boss

You open your laptop, only to find a bunch of e-mails which need to be replied to immediately.

With that comes more work that needs to be completed within the "working hours", which keeps extending while you work from home.

To add to this mayhem, there are Zoom meetings scheduled where you are expected to be a part of and contribute.

Does this sound familiar?

Bosses come in different types: The passive-aggressive one who makes sarcastic comments at meetings; the micro-manager who haunts you at every step of the project and corrects everything you do; the abusive one who screams to express his thoughts about everything you do; and the stalker who checks on your every move.

When you work for one of them, you can feel like you are being set up for failure. It can be quite difficult to defy an "authority". Even the idea of expressing your thoughts might feel unsafe and intimidating.

The easiest way out at that moment is to seek another job. But, hold on, take a pause and understand how you can bring about a shift in this equation.

Ms Jenisha Shah, psychologist at Mpower - The Centre in Mumbai, explains how to do this: Calm your body Focus on your body and what's happening within. Take five mindful breaths and focus on what needs to be done.

Break down a big project into small tasks. Don't get overwhelmed by the deadlines placed on you.

Evaluate your boss' approach and style to understand if you'll get a better response by behaving proactively or reactively.

Try to be reasonable. Build empathy Try to understand what is leading your boss to behave in a certain way.

Do trial runs before you make a point. Share your views in a non-threatening manner.

Come up with workable solutions rather than presenting problems.

If you disagree, communicate authentically without being aggressive or disrespectful.

Approach your boss in a calm, professional and rational manner. Your success also depends on the delivery and timing of your discussion: Make sure you listen and are mindful of how you respond.

