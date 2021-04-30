Debutant directors make minimalist films

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The aim was to be different - to encourage mostly Singapore-based artistes to create quality films with low budgets and provide them a platform to take their works to the world.

Singaporean film-maker Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, who has made critically acclaimed films such as Kathaah@8, Pularum Iniyum Naalekal and Tashi, started an initiative called Black Dabba Productions along with her businessman-husband Shivanu Shukla in February last year to promote minimalist film-making and nurture talents in Singapore.

Now the project has been completed with eight debutant directors: Aditya Mazumdar (Neelambari/Malayalam), Balaraman Kunduvara (Navrasa/Hindi), Charan Singh (Dost/Hindi and English), Gautam Marathe (Butterflies/English), Mathew Jenif Joseph (Vesta/Hindi and English), Sai Pogaru (Dad/English), Uma Kalyani (Mini/English) and Viral Patel (Aerogrammes/English).

All the directors worked under the creative direction of Shilpa and received guidance on various aspects of film-making - from storyboarding to editing and post-production, as well as marketing and communications.

Their creations will also have the support of The Navya Project, an initiative to connect emerging artistes with new audiences, started by Mansi Maheshwari Patel, who works with Prudential, and her husband Patel, a food tech consultant.

The eight films were funded by personal savings.

"Over the last few years, I have had the opportunity to work with several wonderful talents - both actors and technical crew," said Shilpa. "While we worked together, some of them expressed interest in becoming directors and making their own films, but they didn't know how to go about it.

"After I completed my film Kathaah@8 in 2019, I was brainstorming what I should do next and ended up writing a bunch of concepts and scripts. Then it struck me that, instead of me directing all these films, maybe I could get debutant directors on board and provide them all the support needed.

"The directors were accordingly chosen - most have acted in my films previously. I was familiar with their thought processes and I approached them with customised scripts that I believed they could take on and give their own unique approach and vision."

Vesta was released in April last year.

Mini was an official selection at the Ahmedabad International Children Film Festival in December last year where its lead actress Eka Shukla won the Best Child Actor award. Mini will be released online on May 1, followed by the other six films.

Barring Vesta, the films were shot in Singapore during Phase 2 of reopening under social distancing rules. The shoots took place over weekends with only the cast, director and two crew members.

All the directors, except Mathew, are working professionals based in Singapore and participate in artistic and creative initiatives during their free time.

Mathew, who is based in Mumbai, is a professional advertising and corporate film-maker.

Through the initiative, wildlife photographer Remya Warrier also made her debut as a cinematographer. She shot seven of the eight films.

Almost all the actors, such as Shubham Gupta, Geeta Balagangadharan, Kshirja Govind, Aishwarya Kumar, Kabir Khanna, Rachita Arke and Lagnajit Patnaik, are Singapore-based.

Balaraman, who has been associated with theatre and films for more than a decade, was enthused by his work. "Shilpa's clarity of thought and her method of keeping the scenes simple and clean has always inspired me," he said. "I applied the same principles and it significantly helped me present my story. To see it all come together and narrate a beautiful story is satisfaction beyond words."

To Aditya, directing a film for the first time was initially a bit overwhelming, especially because it was in Malayalam - a language he doesn't speak. "But I have watched Malayalam cinema and been impressed by the style, narrative and storytelling," he said. "When Neelambari happened, it was sort of surreal and an absolutely enriching experience."

Each film will be released on Kathaah Productions' YouTube page (https://youtube.com/user/ AKathaahProduction). Vesta is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/u_lhsJKnJtk.

