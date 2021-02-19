Deep cleaning tips

The task of deep cleaning is humongous.

Here are a few tips from the experts at Urban Company, an Indian gig marketplace that offers home installation, maintenance and repair services, to help you overcome some of the most difficult cleaning challenges:

Break down the challenge: Identify the most difficult challenges, such as cleaning the bathrooms and kitchen, and take them on first. Both spaces have a whole lot of corners, fixtures and equipment with grease and stains to clean. If you keep them for the end, you may get tired.

Stick to the basics: The first round of cleaning has to be dusting, wiping, vacuuming and washing. Then comes the hard part: Scrubbing and brushing. Close the whole ritual with a final round of basics.

Arm yourself with the right gadgets: Cleaning everything with the floor mop, kitchen duster or the utensil scrubber will hardly remove the stains. So, it is important to get the right cleaning agents, solutions and equipment.

Use gloves and homemade cleaning solutions, such as vinegar and baking soda, which are effective in removing stains. Baking soda, in combination with vinegar, salt pastes and other mixes, can be used to unclog the drain, clean the oven and even the refrigerator. Similarly, lemon can help remove rust and stubborn stains.

Cut the grease with a hot rag: You will find it easy to clean the grease on cabinets and slabs if you use a hot rag with a cleaning solution that has orange oil.

A hot rag or sponge can be microwaved for 20 to 30 seconds or even be dipped in hot water. The heat helps to cut the oils in the grease and helps it come out easily. The orange oil will leave a shiny coating.

Use a microfibre cloth or scrubs for cleaning: Microfibres are good collectors of dust and great cleaners. They also help in polishing mirrors and tiles.

Rust strains in washrooms: Rusting of sinks, tubs and toilets leaves some hard stains. Use a good anti-rust stain remover. Don't use bleach as it will leave stains. Use stiff nylon brushes to clean the toilet.

Use duct tape on sofa and carpets : Duct tape is especially effective if you have pets. Roll duct tape on a sponge or paint roller and use its stickiness to remove pet hair from sofas and carpets.

Indo-Asian News Service