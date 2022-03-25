Deepika furious over swimwear photo leak

Days after photos of Deepika Padukone in a bright yellow swimwear from the sets of the Hindi film Pathaan went viral, the actress was snapped flashing her middle fingers on Monday apparently as a response to those who leaked the the photos.

Photos of Deepika flaunting her svelte figure in Spain spread like wildfire on social media last weekend. She apparently was upset about being clicked in a swimwear and made clear her anger by flipping the bird to photographers as she stood with Bollywood star Shah Rukh on a balcony.

A paparazzo account shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Deepika Padukone's gesture probably directed at those who took photos of the shoot from the public street."

In the photo, Deepika is seen in a long winter jacket and Shah Rukh in a black one.

While the actor appears to be holding a cigarette, Deepika is seen showing her middle fingers to the camera.

The paparazzo also posted another photo from the shoot, of Deepika in a white-and-orange costume, and Shah Rukh in shirt and denim, with a drink in his hand.

The new photos of the two top Bollywood actors were shared by fans on Reddit as well.

As soon as Deepika's photo went viral, netizens started reacting to it. Understandably, there were netizens who did not like her gesture.

A user commented: "The same thing audience is gonna do when movie releases."

Another said: "Insulting Indian culture."

Netizens also trolled her for "disrespecting" the media.

One asked, "Is she flipping?"

Another wondered: "What's happening? Have people been clicking despite being asked not to? Is she angry because of those bikini photos? Those photos looked awkward, so I don't think they were leaked on purpose."

Some Bollywood fans came to her support.

"Let the film release first before you people start jumping to conclusions," said one.

"It's common nowadays to show middle finger... what's the big deal? If this were done by any Hollywood actress, it would be named as cool and iconic. Kendall Jenner does it often... the comments are so dumb."

Another comment read: "Both SRK and DP are fire. Don't be holier than thou... they look cool. There's the vibe and hype, too. Love it. Pathaan is gonna rock."

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are currently shooting for Pathaan in Spain.

Pathaan, which will be released on Jan 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marks Shah Rukh's comeback after his 2018 film Zero.

This is Shah Rukh and Deepika's fourth film together. It also stars John Abraham.

Billed as a high-octane spy thriller, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame.

Indo-Asian News Service