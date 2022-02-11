Deepika waited for right time to work with Hrithik

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will share screen space for the first time in their careers in Siddharth Anand's upcoming spy thriller directorial Fighter.

After delivering a series of successful films, Deepika is undoubtedly at the top of her career.

Among new projects, the actress also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan which is also directed by Anand.

The Bollywood star was recently asked about her thoughts on collaborating with Hrithik and she joked: "I mean, have you seen us?"

She told Bollywood Hungama: "Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it's the… you know, sometimes it's not about working with someone.

"I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it's the right time for us to come together."

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi.com recently on her collaboration with Hrithik, Deepika said: "I would not like to compare us with any other pair, because I think we can bring some of our unique things in the film. He is a wonderful actor. Everybody was waiting eagerly to know when we will come together for a film."

Stating Fighter as a right opportunity for them to work together, Deepika added: "I cannot speak on his behalf, but at least as far as I am concerned, it is not that I did not want to work with him. We were just waiting for the right time and the right opportunity. Fighter is a perfect film for us to come together."

Both Deepika and Hrithik have previously collaborated with Anand. While Hrithik has worked with him on two movies, Bang Bang and War, Anand had directed Deepika in the comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Earlier, while sharing the first glimpse of the movie, Hrithik said: "Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand's first production Fighter for Marflix!

"This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an assistant director on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War.

"And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky!"

For years now, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Deepika and Hrithik share the same screen space. Many even compare them to the Hollywood pair Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie.

The makers of Fighter claim that the action film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques.

Slated to hit the theatres this year, the film will be bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Deepika's other upcoming films include Gehraiyaan, Pathan, a Nag Ashwin venture and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.

During the interview with Koimoi.com, the actress also spoke about reuniting with Shah Rukh for Pathan. She said that it is always fun to be on the sets with Shah Rukh.

The film reportedly will be high on action sequences and John Abraham will also be seen in a pivotal role. It marks a reunion for Deepika and Shah Rukh after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

"To me, it's like coming home and working with someone I'm extremely comfortable with," Deepika told Koimoi.com. "I started my career with him, so obviously there is a sense of trust and comfort.

"Working is as much fun as it can be because yes, we're working but also we sit on the side like chatting and catching up and laughing and having fun. So, going to work is always fun."

On the production front, Pathan is in its last leg. The film may see a release by the end of this year if things go as planned.

Indo-Asian News Service

