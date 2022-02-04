Deepika's spat with influencer turns ugly

Deepika Padukone is all set to present her movie Gehraiyaan to the world on Feb 11. But making news now is her feud with influencer Freddy Birdy.

The Bollywood actress, in her latest Instagram activity, hit back at Freddy, who took a dig at the clothes the female cast are wearing during the promotions of the film.

Team Gehraiyaan, including Deepika, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, are promoting the Shakun Batra directorial in Mumbai and other Indian cities.

They have been serving some chic looks in the past few weeks. Deepika and Ananya particularly were seen in a string of body-con outfits during their press conferences.

But Freddy wasn't really impressed with the dressing and decided to comment on the length of the outfits Deepika and Ananya wore.

The influencer, who has 300,000 followers including Bollywood stars Abhishek Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor, referred to Newton's law and said: "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches."

He posted this along with a caption: "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan."

Gehraiyaan is an out and out film about young people and their illicit relationships and Deepika hit back at Freddy with a cryptic reply: "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons."

She also added a #IYKYK (if you know you know) sticker.

The sarcastic post did not go unnoticed and Freddy responded with: "Dear Deepika, I am not mocking you for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a moron. It's the only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career."

He also tagged Gehraiyaan producer Karan Johar.

After that post, Freddy naturally received backlash from Deepika's fans. He had to make his account private.

Several social media users called out Freddy for his sexist comments, while a few others felt that he was just being snide and that his social media persona has always been caustic.

In the past, the influencer has made jokes about posh women from Mumbai and the way they speak Hindi.

The man, who calls himself the "sinfluencer'', also makes funny jokes about SOBO (South Bombay) girls.

However, most of his creations are quite funny for his followers.

Director Zoya Akhtar says this on Freddy's website about his work and how it portrays women: "Women and their body image, modern dating practices, a phobia for ageing and the male gaze, all find a way in his seemingly harmless frame. His words are another story altogether - sarcasm, humour, truth and hope simultaneously punch you in the gut and kiss you softly. Freddy Birdy is instant attraction that lingers on forever."

Freddy's comments about Deepika also made her fans furious with television and film actress Mrunal Thakur, who apparently liked his observations.

Many of them spewed venom on Mrunal and, after sparring with one of them, she tweeted: "Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate!

"Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!"

On Tuesday, Freddy upped the ante yet again and took another cryptic dig at Deepika: "Everybody isn't judging you. Somebody is telling you the truth!"

The actress hasn't responded to the tweet. But a Twitter user posted: "What's wrong is how so many losers like Freddy Birdy let go passing wrong comments on a woman's outfit and then say arre joke tha (it was a joke). He is a public figure and doing it in social media. Imagine what bullies like him do in private."

Indo-Asian News Service