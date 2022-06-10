Depp celebrates with $85,000 Indian feast

Actor Johnny Depp, who last week won his highly-publicised defamation claim against ex-wife Amber Heard, celebrated with a feast with his friends, New York Post reported.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded US$15 million by a court in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1 in the defamation case against Heard, 36.

Depp spent more than US$62,000 ($85,210) on a special celebratory dinner that took place in Birmingham, England, on Sunday evening.

The 58-year-old indulged in "authentic Indian cuisine", cocktails and rose champagne at the Varanasi, billed as "Birmingham"s largest Indian restaurant" and which serves "heavenly recipes and soothing ambience".

After his security team checked the city centre facility, which can seat 400 people at a time, to ensure it was secure and that his privacy could be maintained, Depp entered.

He mingled with the staff, chatting with them and even hugged some of them.

"We had a call out of the blue on Sunday , saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," Mr Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the Post.

"I was shocked, and at first I thought it was a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant.

"We let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he would be bothered by other diners."

Mr Hussain described how the chefs prepared a feast for Depp that included delicacies such as sheesh kebab, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawn.

The actor stayed at the restaurant for around three hours and met the manager's friends and family, then left with a bag of curries, metro.co.uk reported.

"He spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family, and was happy to pose for pictures with them," said Mr Hussain.

"You would never have guessed that he was a superstar. He had a lot of time for us."

The star was described as a "down-to-earth bloke" by the restaurant staff, according to the Post report.

Depp hung out with his musician friend and collaborator Jeff Beck, 77, and 20 other people that evening.

Depp was staying in the United Kingdom to join Beck on his tour. He even appeared onstage at several of the guitarist's shows, including one at London's Royal Albert Hall late last month.

The father of two travelled to Birmingham to perform with Beck onstage for his show at the city's Symphony Hall.

Indo-Asian News Service