Deverakonda unfazed by #BoycottLiger

Just like what Bollywood releases such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan faced in recent days, Liger is also enduring calls for a boycott.

The hashtag #BoycottLiger has gained momentum on social media and is currently trending on several platforms.

The film, released across India yesterday, got trapped in controversy over the song Aafat which contains the line "bhagwan ke liye mujhe chorr do" - lyrics from old Bollywood scenes in which a woman would be seen begging a man to leave her alone after a rape.

Liger's director Puri Jagannadh is also taking the heat for his other movie in which a rape scene has been romanticised. Netizens have expressed their disgust over the scene and the call to boycott the film has started trending on social media.

Liger is also co-produced by the boycott brigade's public enemy No. 2: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Liger also features Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Netizens have taken potshots at Liger's lead actor Vijay Deverakonda after he criticised the boycott culture on social media. He also received brickbats for backing Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and putting his feet up on a table while interacting with the media at a recent event.

Asked to comment on the controversies, the Telugu star, who is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, said he had no reason to be scared.

Deverakonda said the producers, director, cast and crew have put their heart and soul into the film and they have nothing to fear. He also asserted that nothing and no one could stop them.

"I talk less like an actor, more like Vijay Deverakonda. I have been an actor for only the past five-six years," said the actor.

"If I say something and someone doesn't like it, then we will talk about it. I voiced out my thoughts and I believe there is nothing to be scared of.

"I wasn't scared when I had nothing. Now that I have so much, why should I be scared? I have my mother's blessing, people's love, God and fire inside me. Whatever happens, I will see to it."

When asked about the negativity surrounding Bollywood of late, Deverakonda replied: "If life has ever taught me anything, it is to fight for myself.

"Whether I was a kid or an adult, I had to fight for money and respect. I had to fight to be born into this world. I had to fight for work. Every film was a battle.

"Today, I'm making a film for India and so there will be a little bit of drama. I will continue to fight.

"When I was struggling, I worked with the director Nag Ashwin. He said that if you do your 'dharma', the rest will be taken care of by the universe. So I know I'm correct."

In Liger, the 33-year-old Deverakonda, one of India's most eligible bachelors, plays the role of an underdog fighter from Mumbai who competes in a mixed martial arts championship.

The film also features American boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is making his Bollywood debut.

Deverakonda said he had a migraine after an accidental punch from Tyson during filming.

He told Bollywood Life: "When I reached the set, the production team told me they couldn't find shoes for Tyson's size 14. I wear 10 and I thought I have big feet.

"His wrist was thick. I was worried when I saw his hands, feet and neck. When he punched me by mistake during rehearsal, I had a migraine for the whole day. I didn't get knocked out but my body wanted to collapse."

