Deverakonda's naked pose

Akshit goes from lazy to fitness buff

Akshit Sukhija, who plays Ishaan in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan, revealed that he had to put in a lot of work before he could flaunt his perfect abs and toned physique on the small screen for the first time.

"I was lazy with workouts. I procrastinated every time," he said.

"But this time around, I worked out daily after or before the shoot, even if I was on the set for more than 12 hours. I also gave up sweets and junk food.

"Now fitness has become part of my life."

Mohan Babu shares screen with daughter

Actress Lakshmi Manchu has announced her next project - Agninakshathram in Telugu. It will star her father, veteran actor Mohan Babu.

The actress said: "Sharing screen space with my dad for the first time is beyond a dream come true. I just can't wait for all of you to see the magic we have created."

Ragini's swimsuit photos go viral

Ragini Dwivedi's latest photos in a swimsuit have set social media on fire and her fans laud her bold looks.

The actress, who is known as "Tuppada Hudugi" (Butter Lass) among Kannada cinemagoers, is out on bail after spending 140 days at the Central Prison in Bengaluru in an alleged drug distribution case.

She has declared that she will come out clean in the investigation in the coming days and will focus on her career.

Shenaz diagnosed with brain issue

Shenaz Treasury, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, recently revealed on social media she was diagnosed with prosopagnosia.

"It's a cognitive disorder. I can recognise voices but not faces," she said.

"I've always felt so ashamed that I got people mixed up, even close friends, after a few years. I can't recognise them. This is a real brain issue. Please be kind and understanding."

Surbhi to file for divorce

In 2019, Surbhi Tiwari announced her wedding to pilot and businessman Praveen Kumar Sinha. Three years later, she files for divorce and accuses Praveen and his family of domestic violence.

"Praveen agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate," the actress told ETimes.

"I wanted to continue acting but I couldn't take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family but he wasn't keen."

Suriya becomes first Tamil actor on Oscars committee

Actor Suriya, who achieved international recognition with his recent films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, recently became the first Tamil actor to be invited to join the Oscars committee.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released its list of 397 artists invited to the Class of 2022.

The other Indians on the list are Bollywood actress Kajol and filmmaker Reema Kagti.

Deverakonda's naked pose

Vijay Deverakonda will soon make his much-talked-about Bollywood debut with Liger. He is expected to feature in a power-packed action role.

But a recent poster of the film has stunned fans.

In the photo, with the caption "Saala Crossbreed", Deverakonda poses naked except for a pair of gloves and a bouquet of roses strategically placed.

The actor said: "A film that took my everything - mentally, physically. It's

my most challenging role. I give you everything!"