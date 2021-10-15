Devgn goes Into The Wild

The survival skills-based reality show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is back this year with another celebrity - Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

The show last year featured Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

In the new episode Devgn can be seen experiencing an adventurous journey in the Indian Ocean, dominated by sharks and facing unfavourable weather conditions.

He eventually moves towards uninhabited islands in the Indian Ocean.

The actor talks about his shooting experience and what it means to survive on some of the most desolate islands in the Indian Ocean.

"This is my first expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn't child's play," he said.

"My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones. And this was one of those times when I had to put those learning to the test again.

"I'm so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone.

"A special salute to Bear, who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature and of course for keeping me safe in the wild.

"From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all."

The first look of this show was revealed on Tuesday in which the adventure specialist Grylls, who has hosted multiple distinguished personalities, is seen engaging in a candid conversation with Devgn on his family, career and life.

Grylls has become famous as an outdoor adventurer.

His journey to acclaim started on a small island off the British coast where his late father taught him to climb and sail.

Trained from a young age in martial arts, Grylls spent three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces as part of the 21st SAS Regiment.

"To take the legendary Ajay into the wild and have an adventure with him was a privilege," he said.

"Deserted islands are always tough to survive on and Ajay showed total commitment to do what we needed to get out in one piece.

"He was also incredibly honest, sharing so many insights into his life and career and I value that honesty so much.

"One thing that I've learnt about Ajay is that he is a quietly spoken man, but he is a man with great love and strength in his heart."

Into The Wild will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.

It will premiere on discovery+ India and Philippines on Oct 22 and Discovery Channel and other platforms on Oct 25.

Indo-Asian News Service