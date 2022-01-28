Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split a 'family quarrel', says his dad

Days after Tamil actor Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa (right) announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, his father Kasthuri Raja has denied that the two are headed for a divorce.

Dhanush's father has referred to the split as a "family quarrel".

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and has two sons with Dhanush, 15-year-old Yatra and 11-year-old Linga.

Kasthuri Raja told Dailythanthi newspaper that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had a disagreement.

He said: "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight.

"Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."

Dhanush had announced his separation from Aishwaryaa on Jan 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts.

Dhanush wrote: "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: "No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa worked together in 3, which marked her directorial debut.

The psychological thriller also featured Dhanush's popular song Kolaveri Di, which became an Internet sensation.

The real reason for the couple's separation is not known. Dhanush's workaholic nature may have triggered it.

Friends told Southern entertainment media outlets that the decision was a result of a six-month mutual discussion and there was no personal grudge or hatred between them.

They will be co-parenting their children.

Rajinikanth has not commented on the separation. But at the Kaala music launch in 2018 he described Dhanush as "a good father and husband".

Entertainment Times reported on Monday that Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa are currently staying at the Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where they are engaged in their respective work commitments.

The website reported that Aishwaryaa is directing a song sequence for a film, while the actor is believed to be working on another film.

Last Saturday, a photo of Aishwaryaa busy with the preparation of the song surfaced online. In it she is seen seated at one end of the table and discussing work with her team.

Indo-Asian News Service