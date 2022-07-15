Dhanush 'don't know' how he got movie role

Russo Brothers' highly-anticipated film The Gray Man has been making headlines since it was reported that Tamil actor Dhanush would be starring alongside Hollywood actors Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling.

When recently asked how he landed the role, Dhanush said: "I don't know how I ended up in this film." The candid reply from Dhanush, who plays a small but pivotal role in the film, elicited laughter from everyone at the press conference in Los Angeles.

He added that he was "super thrilled" over the opportunity. "Of course, I don't get to say much in the film. But I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore."

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter chat - revealing that fans can "expect" a standalone film based on the Tamil actor's The Gray Man character.

"We are big fans of him. We wrote the character with him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon," said Joe.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film has been touted as one of the most expensive films made by Netflix. Critics have been singing its praises ahead of its streaming release on July 22.

Variety's Courtney Howard wrote: "TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets and brawn. Gosling and Evans share excellent repartee and de Armas is badass. Dhanush's scenes are ruthless and sharp."

Indo-Asian News Service