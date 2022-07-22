Dhanush goes ethnic for The Gray Man premiere

Indian actor Dhanush (centre) posing with American director-producer brothers Joseph and Anthony Russo at the Mumbai screening of Netflix's upcoming action thriller The Gray Man.

The Tamil star plays a pivotal role in the Hollywood movie, which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the lead.

The Russo Brothers' directorial has the world's attention and Dhanush took the opportunity to introduce the veshti, a type of sarong worn by men in South India.

The actor stole the limelight when he stepped out onto the red carpet in the traditional South Indian outfit.