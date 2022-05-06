Dhanush summoned by High Court

Tamil film star Dhanush (right) has been summoned by the Madras High Court in a case filed by an elderly couple who claim to be his parents.

Mr Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi maintain that the actor is their third son who ran away from home to join the film industry.

They are seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs65,000 ($1,175) from him.

According to The Times of India, Mr Kathiresan claimed before the court last week that Dhanush had submitted forged documents related to a paternity test.

Mr Kathiresan, who also sought a police enquiry, filed an appeal for the court to quash the 2020 order dismissing the case. The court had then stated there were no supporting documents to prove Dhanush's documents were forged.

Dhanush, born as Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, argued that he was born to Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja and his wife Vijayalakshmi.

The court earlier suggested a DNA test to resolve the issue but Dhanush and his lawyers rejected it.

Dhanush was then instructed by the court to undergo a medical examination to verify his identification marks, but the results were inconclusive.

The summons come in the wake of Netflix's Instagram post last week in which it shared the first look of Dhanush from his Hollywood debut The Gray Man.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

In the first look, Dhanush is seen on top of a car, sporting an intense look with blood on his face.

Comments from fans included: "Proud moment for the entire Indian Cinema Industry," and "Our hero is back." Another fan wrote: "Dhanush doing a superhero landing pose #TheStickMan... He's gonna make all of us proud."

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is an action-thriller revolving around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Gosling. The film follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

In an interview with the Press Trust of India last December, Dhanush said he loved working on The Gray Man and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience".

He was last seen in this year's Tamil action film Maaran, which also starred Malavika Mohanan.

The film, written and directed by Karthick Naren, was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Indo-Asian News Service