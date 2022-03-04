Dhoni aces Rajini look

M.S. Dhoni as film star Rajinikanth (left) and as a superhero in the novel Atharva: The Origin.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has left his fans stunned, but this time not because of his cricket skills.

Last Sunday, the former India cricket captain featured in a new avatar. The videos, shared on Star Sports' Twitter handle, showed him mimicking Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

As soon as the videos went viral, the cricketer's fans dropped comments in praise.

"MSD is better actor than some movie stars," a comment read, while a fan wrote: "Chennai loves you. This photo goes back to Rajini hits Ejamaan, Annalmalai and of course Shivaji the BOSS. This film Rajini wears autorickshaw dress for a brief period. MSD rocks."

Dhoni's fans are looking forward to seeing him in action in the Indian Premier League, which is set to kick start from March 26 in Mumbai and Pune. He is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team.

They are also in for another treat as soon a mythological novel featuring Dhoni and titled Atharva: The Origin will become available.

The cover of the illustrated book was unveiled by Rajinikanth last Friday It shows Dhoni in a golden armour.

The novel, which described Dhoni as a hero fighting evil powers, has been written by Ramesh Thamilmani, a music director who works predominantly in the Telugu film industry.

In a media release, Ramesh said the first look of the novel has received an "overwhelming response"

He added that it was "surreal" to work with Dhoni and called the cricketer his "favourite real-life superhero".

The writer also mentioned that he worked closely with Dhoni to achieve the "best results possible" and could not wait for the public to enjoy the "immersive storytelling" of Atharva.

"We wanted a celebrity whom everyone looked up to. Dhoni went through the entire concept patiently and was excited to be part of it," said Ramesh.

"Since the scale is big, we wanted a big name to take it to the next level. And MSD was the right person. We always wanted him but getting him on-board felt like a distant dream.

"The story revolves around leadership skills and how you use them. Dhoni, given his captaincy skills for India and Chennai Super Kings, was a great fit."

The author hoped that the "new-age graphic novel" will teleport readers to a new universe.

"We hired stunt masters for the action scenes. We would stage sequences, take photos and then make them into artwork," revealed Ramesh.

Instead of creating speech bubbles similar to comic books, the team decided to approach the novel in the same way they would take up a film.

"We divided the book into scenes; there are 150 scenes, with each page depicting a scene and written text," said Ramesh. "This helped ensure continuity in the characters."

He credited project head Vel Mohan and illustrators from Virzu Studios for making the book come alive.

The story revolves around how an ordinary man discovers powers within and transforms into a superhero.

"The why, the reason for him to transform into a superhero, is the core of the plot," said Ramesh.

"Being a real-life hero, MSD is the perfect fit for the character of a superhero. He not only gave us his face but also collaborated with us in a big way. He contributed to an extent which we never expected."

Atharva is planned to be released in English, Hindi and Tamil.

The Tamil version's text will be written by film lyricist Madhan Karky.

It is being touted as India's first three-dimensional graphic novel with a realistic visual interpretation of about 150 scenes.

The novel will also have an AR ap through which people can scan the pages and enjoy the unique 3D experience.

Apart from seeing the characters in 3D, they will also be able to play a few games in the imaginary world of Atharva.

Dhoni said in a media statement that he was "thrilled" to be part of this project and was glad to work with a "talented and passionate" team.

Indo-Asian News Service