Different Ayushmann in different film

Ayushmann Khurrana, who had earlier said in an interview that he is undergoing an "excruciating" transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming movie, has shared a glimpse of his preparations on Instagram.

Sharing a snippet from his intense work-out session, the Bollywood actor promised that he will be seen in a very "different" avatar in the film.

"It's going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong," Ayushmann captioned a photo, in which he can be seen lifting weights in the gym.

The actor's cheer squad - his former co-stars Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar - reacted with a "Waah" and the fire icon on his post.

Abhishek's wife Pragya Kapoor, who is also producing the movie, applauded the actor's efforts in the gym with the clap emoji.

Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-functional athlete in Abhishek's movie.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Ayushmann said that he will have to undergo major physical transformation for the role: "The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it."

Vaani Kapoor co-stars with Ayushmann in the yet-untitled movie.

The actress recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping the shooting for Bell Bottom in the United Kingdom.

"Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm thrilled that our first film together is this beautiful love story," she said.

Ayushmann, who is in Chandigarh for the film's shooting, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, which was released online, on Amazon Prime.

Gulabo Sitabo was Ayushmann's 15th film in Bollywood.

The actor, who started his career with Vicky Donor in 2012, has come a long way in terms of his experimental, unconventional film choices as well as eight back-to-back successes.

"I feel I've been extremely fortunate to work with some of the best, visionary film-makers of our time," said Ayushmann, whose penchant for films with progressive, social messages has led to a new genre called "Ayushmann Khurrana".

"As an artiste, I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as well. I may be known for my progressive social entertainers that carry a message but what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry."

Ayushmann found a place in Time magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People this year.

He was listed in the Artists category, which included Oscar-winning Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan and pop music superstars Selena Gomez, J. Balvin and Jennifer Hudson.

"I'm truly humbled with the recognition that Time has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing about a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey," Ayushmann said.

"I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society.

"Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute to my country and countrymen."

Abhishek's film is slated to be released worldwide in theatres next year.

Indo-Asian News Service