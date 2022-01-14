Dileep faces arrest in actress assault case

The Kerala police crime branch on Sunday registered a fresh case against Malayalam actor Dileep (right, in white), his brother and four others for allegedly threatening the investigating officer in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case.

However, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the police not to take any action against Dileep till today when his anticipatory bail plea would be heard again.

During the brief hearing, Dileep's lawyer Philip T. Varghese contended that the current case was lodged on a complaint by one of the investigating officers as the officer did not want to be examined during the trial.

The anticipatory bail plea was strongly opposed by the prosecution, represented by senior government pleader Saju, who contended that the allegations against the actor were very grave.

Dileep's younger brother P. Sivakumar and brother-in-law T.N. Suraj have also sought protection against arrest from the High Court.

All three claimed that the complaint made against them by the officer - Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Baiju Paulose - was "false".

The actor and his relatives also alleged that the intention behind the registration of a new case was to take them into custody and humiliate them before the public.

The case took a fresh turn after director Balachandra Kumar's interview to a TV channel in December last year in which he claimed Dileep was in possession of tapes of the assault.

He also submitted several audio tapes to the police. In one of the tapes, one person, allegedly identified as Dileep's brother Anoop, can be beard talking about a conspiracy to kill investigating officer Paulose.

The conversation allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor's house in Aluva, Kerala, the crime branch has said in its first information report (FIR).

In another audio clip, a muffled voice is heard talking about using a truck to run over Paulose.

On Monday, five years after she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted on Dileep's orders, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon broke her silence.

She shared a statement on her Instagram account and addressed the humiliation that she has gone through in the last few years.

"This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive," she wrote.

The attack on Bhavana reportedly took place in 2017 when she was returning to Kochi, a city in Kerala, after a shooting assignment on the outskirts. Her vehicle was allegedly waylaid and she was abducted by a criminal gang in a closed van.

Investigations over the years have named Dileep as the mastermind.

Bhavana's post also stated that she will not give up and will continue fighting: "Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice. To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me a heartfelt thank you - for your love."

Many film personalities, including actresses Sobhita Dhulipala, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, and several social media users have lauded Bhavana for her bravery.

Sharing Bhavana's post on his Instagram account, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "Courage."

Malayalam cinema's superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty also shared her post on their Instagram stories.

"Respect" was the message Mohanlal chose to type out while "With you" was Mammootty's words of support.

Dileep triggered further controversy last week when Vanitha magazine, published by the Malayala Manorama group, featured the actor along with his two daughters and wife and actress Kavya Madhavan on the cover with the tagline: "The friend and guide of women".

Several readers and celebrities were upset with the magazine's attempt to whitewash Dileep's image.

Indo-Asian News Service

"For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me."

- Actress Bhavana Menon