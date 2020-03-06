Director won't promote Guns of Banaras as Vinod Khanna's last film

Director Sekhar Suri's action-drama Guns Of Banaras is the last film to feature former Bollywood star Vinod Khanna, who died in April 2017 aged 70.

Khanna plays the protagonist's father.

"Yes, it is his last film," Suri told IANS.

"He was a legendary actor. He was a man of principles and a very disciplined person. Everybody on the set loved and respected him.

"But I don't want to speak much about this. I don't want to promote my film as Vinod Khanna ji's last film."

The film hit the theatres in India last weekend. It is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed 2007 Tamil release Polladhavan, starring Dhanush. The Hindi remake was set in Varanasi and scripted with the city's culture and heritage in mind.

"We have shot the entire film in Varanasi. This is the first film that I have shot in the city and I loved the experience," said Suri. "I understood the culture and behavioural patterns of the place and its heritage. The film has been scripted accordingly."

What urged him to remake the 2007 Tamil hit? "After watching the film, I felt a great story like this should not be confined to one language," said Suri.

"Rather, it should cater to a larger audience.

"That's why I felt the film should be made in Hindi because the reach is bigger."

He pointed out that the Hindi remake differs from the original Tamil film.

"The Tamil film is a dark one and the presentation had to be dark," said Suri. "It's not that the Hindi audience does not watch or appreciate dark films.

"Anurag Kashyap makes dark films and people love them. But not every dark film reaches the larger audience.

"Polladhavan was a hit among the masses though it was a dark film. I had to make certain changes in the Hindi version in some of the characters and storyline.

"I have placed the story on the banks of Banaras. I have made it with a great sensibility even though it is a commercial film. It is a realistic story."

Suri is a popular name in Telugu cinema and is known for directing films such as A Film By Aravind, Three and Aravind 2.

Guns Of Banaras is the director's first Hindi film. He revealed that he is comfortable speaking and writing Hindi.

"I can completely speak and write Hindi. My Hindi earlier was very bad but it has improved after marriage because my wife is north Indian," said Suri.

Guns Of Banaras also stars Karann Nathh, Ganesh Venkatram and Nathalia Kaur.

