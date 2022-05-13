Do the salsa with mangoes

JEYASHRI SURESH

When mangoes are in season and plentiful at the market, it is hard to resist making mango salsa. It is so easy.

All it takes is some chopping and mixing, and the salsa is ready. It can be served as a dip for nachos or papad or eaten as salad. Preparation time: 15 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Fresh, ripe mango: 1 cup Red onion (finely chopped): ½ cup Bell pepper/capsicum: 3 tbsp Chilli (finely chopped): 1 Tomato, (deseeded and chopped): ¼ cup Crushed black pepper: A pinch Lemon juice: 1 tsp Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 1 tbsp Salt: To taste Method: 1. Place all the ingredients in a big bowl. 2. Mix well.

Notes: a. Use only fresh, ripe mangoes. b. Mango salsa can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com