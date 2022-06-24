Does Srivalli get killed in Pushpa 2?

Ayan says it's only natural to pick Ranbir for his films

A common factor that connects Ayan Mukerji's films Wake Up Sid!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and his upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra is Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

The filmmaker calls his "good friend" amazing and says "the sync kind of happened very naturally".

The 38-year-old told IANS: "There's no calculations to it. It just so happens that Ranbir came into my life and he has been very suitable for these films that I have made."

Vidyut surprises fan with luxury car ride

Vidyut Jamwal, who is busy promoting his upcoming action film Khuda Hafiz 2, recently offered a ride in his Aston Martin DB9 to one of his diehard fans.

As the actor arrived in his Rs1.9 crore ($337,394) car and posed for photos, a fan rushed towards him and expressed her love for him.

Vidyut listened to what she had to say and gave her a hug before leading her to his car and taking her for a drive.

Character in She moves Aaditi to tears

Aaditi Pohankar says it was highly challenging for her to play the character of Bhumika Pardeshi in the web series She.

The actress, who plays an undercover cop and a secret seductress, told IANS: "As an artiste, I enjoy portraying challenging roles that allow me to experience a range of varying emotions. But it was emotionally draining to do this role to perfection.

"While shooting, there were days when I would just go to a corner and cry because I deeply empathised with what Bhumika was going through. There are many Bhumikas in this world, her plight and pain will resonate with a lot of women."

Chinmayi sings while giving birth to twins

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her husband Rahul Ravindran have been blessed with twins.

They announced the names of the girl and boy on social media: "Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our Universe."

Chinmayi added: "And I sang a bhajan during the cesarean as our twins entered the world."

Khushbu and Kamal friends beyond politics

Actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar posted a photo of herself with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Sunday and said that their friendship of over 30 years goes beyond politics.

She was responding to a Twitter user who, on seeing the two together in an earlier photo, had commented: "I hope they are also aware the impact they create among the people through their politics, which divides people based on their identities."

Khusbhu is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Kamal heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Parineeti collects plastic waste from ocean

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also a certified scuba diving instructor, recently shared a video of herself collecting plastic waste and debris such as face masks and cans from the ocean.

She wrote: "Had fun diving but also did an important Dive Against Debris. Join me in creating ocean change."

Does Srivalli get killed in Pushpa 2?

Director Sukumar Bandreddi is just about to put the final touches to Pushpa 2's script but already speculation is rife that Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli (above) will be killed by villains in the sequel, leaving the male lead (Allu Arjun) outraged and devastated.

While netizens are debating this outcome, Sukumar has confirmed only the filming of Pushpa 2, which will begin in August.