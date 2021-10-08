Vartika and plant make short film

Vartika Tiwari was stuck alone with a plant in her Mumbai apartment during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown in India.

"I felt I wouldn't be able to survive but the plant would," said the actress.

"There was so much insecurity."

She named the plant Trivedi and wrote on Facebook that it was her only support during the lockdown.

Now her experience has been made into a short film titled Trivediji by Rajesh Tailang.

Donal now better at dealing with people

Journalist-turned-actress Donal Bisht entered the Bigg Boss 15 house last Saturday because she now knows how to deal with people.

"It was never like doing (the reality show) Bigg Boss was my career goal," she said.

"I was approached three or four times in the past, but I was then doing back-to-back TV serials and shooting for my Telugu film. Now I have time and I know I can deal with people better."

Katrina lookalike amused by comparison

Katrina Kaif (right) has a lookalike who has taken the Internet by storm. But Alina Rai, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as an actor in her bio, cannot see any resemblance with the Bollywood star.

"People when they see actors or models they aren't familiar with often associate them with someone familiar and rid them of their originality," said Alina.

"But with time I hope I can create my own mark and people will recognise me as not a copy because I actually don't really resemble her so much. Neither my family sees it nor my close friends see it. Maybe it's something people see from a distance."

Kinshuk sheds good boy image

Kinshuk Vaidya has turned host for a crime thriller titled Jurm Ka Chehra on television.

The actor said he had to change his popular image of the chocolate boy next door to host the show.

"To get the young audience connected to the show, the makers wanted a young host with a stern look. I had to grow a stubble and moustache."

Nakul fills his cup as alcoholic Casanova

Nakul Roshan Sahdev, who was noticed for his roles in Gully Boy, Love Lust Confusion and Pagglait, will play main lead Ranbir Khetan in the upcoming thriller mystery series Girgit, which is about a rich, alcoholic Casanova who gets embroiled in a murder case.

"What I really liked about Ranbir is that he is unabashed," saiid the actor.

"He has no filter as to how his mind processes. You can say he is bravado personified. So, it is an interesting space to get into."

Rashmika looks like a tribal beauty

Rashmika Mandanna shared her first look from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa and sent the Internet into a tizzy. The actress, who plays the female lead in the film, is seen sporting a traditional outfit and wearing an earring in front of a mirror.

Pushpa will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Arjun reportedly plays a sandalwood smuggler while Rashmika features as his wife Srivalli.

Saif reveals son is working with KJo

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel that his son Ibrahim (right) is assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in a film to learn the nuances of filmmaking.

Talking about the different stages his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh are at, Saif said: "They are all different. Ibrahim is talking about what his dreams and ideas are, while Sara is older and we have a very different equation.

"Taimur is looking to you for guidance. Jeh is just smiling and drooling, much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course... I'm different too."