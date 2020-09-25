Don't be afraid to ask

Covid-19 has changed the work environment.

It looks like working from home is going to be the new normal.

Offices will assume a new role, serving as a base to connect with other team members, occasionally renew relationships and build new ones.

What will you lose? Remote working requires you to learn new things daily to cope with changing demands.

And, if you need to grow in your career, you will have to do much more, such as expanding your scope by seeking new knowledge, experiences, insights and networks.

When you were in the office and a new skill was required, you could ask for help.

If you had any doubts, you could seek clarification.

When you went wrong, someone would spot it and help you correct it.

It was all right to make assumptions and work as you knew there was help at hand.

With remote work, all these have become less likely.

It is okay to ask To ask is human. As children, we asked a lot of questions. But, as we grew up, we became self-conscious.

Asking in a formal set-up became more complicated. To keep things simple, we started making a lot of assumptions.

This became a way of life and we started expanding the sphere of assumptions. The advantages of being in the office and being surrounded by colleagues who could help are no longer there.

The problem with assumptions is that we may realise too late that we were wrong.

The problem with waiting for things to happen is that we may be waiting forever.

So, take that bold step and ask upfront.

Clarify your doubts, ask for the help you need, seek opportunities for growth and make sure that you are on the right path.

Remember that assumptions can have an impact on your career and organisation.

So, asking at the right time is an important skill to acquire.

Indo-Asian News Service