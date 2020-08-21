Don't just go on a diet

Dieting is not always about weight loss.

It relates to the mental and physical circumstances connected with eating, knowing yourself and your body, your nutritional requirements and consuming a nutritious diet over a sustained period.

Mr Namit Tyagi, nutritionist and co-founder of health and wellness brand Neuherbs India, shares some important factors which you should be aware of before you embark on a diet programme:

Understand yourself

Start with knowing your health target. Then look at the mirror and figure out your body type.

It is important to know your body type and what works for it.

Ectomorph: Lean and long body with difficulty in building muscle.

Endomorph: Big body, has more body fat.

Mesomorph: Muscular and well-built, has high metabolism and responsive muscle cells.

Once you have identified your body type, it becomes easier to choose the diet. Know your medical history Your medical history plays a major role in planning your diet. It includes your family's health problems, too.

The health problems that you and your family members suffer from will give important clues to the health issues you are likely to face.

By knowing this, you can avoid the food choices that can have a negative effect on your health.

Identify your resources

Don't choose food items that will be difficult to locate and manage.

Look into your kitchen shelves and note the ingredients and items that you already have.

After that, make a list according to your budget and food items available in nearby stores.

Know your nutrition requirements

A healthy diet gives your body the nutrients required for proper functioning. To get the nutrition you need, you have to calculate the number of calories your body requires.

The amount will depend on your age, sex and physical activity. After knowing the required calories, distribute them according to macronutrients (protein, fat and carbohydrates).

Then add vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Meal planning

You need to select recipes, shop for ingredients and prepare your meals.

Take some time to prepare your meals for the week. Do the quantitative analysis of your calories and macronutrient distribution and choose the healthiest option available.

Indo-Asian News Service