Don't live with damp walls

It is commonly believed that dampness on walls is caused by faulty flooring or ceiling work in the neighbour's house.

The truth is that even a poorly tiled bathroom can cause damp patches on the outer walls, making your bedrooms and passages look bad.

Mr Parikshat Hemrajani, co-founder of Hipcouch, a Mumbai-based interior design company, said: "Dampness results in peeling paint, mould, fungus, leakage and making the home look sticky.

"If ignored, it could do serious damage to the walls and structure of the house.

"So, it's advisable to act quickly as soon as dampness is noticed on the walls."

He gives tips on how to manage the problem:

Fill cracks Cracks in walls can appear due to climatic changes.

These typically start near the window frames and doors, allowing moisture to seep in.

Good quality putty should be used to fill such cracks.

Then the walls should be repainted. Allow ventilation Lack of ventilation can cause moisture to collect in a room.

Ensure there is enough fresh air passing in and out of the room. This will keep the humidity level in check and dampness at bay.

Dampness is also caused by trapped steam, which is usually generated in the kitchen or bathrooms by warm water.

Install exhaust fans.

Also keep the windows open for at least a while during the day to allow the air to flow freely. Waterproofing It is important to apply a waterproofing coat on walls, ceilings and floors before the paint, plaster or tiling work is done.

This acts as a barrier to water seeping in and slows down the spread of moisture.

Fix walls adjacent to bathrooms Waterproof the floor and internal walls of bathrooms.

This will stop water from seeping out and causing problems to people living on the floor below. Use water-repellent paint When you get your walls painted, choose specialised paints that are modified with silicon and have high water-repellent properties.

Such wall tiles are also a good option.

Indo-Asian News Service