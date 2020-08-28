Dos and dont's of e-learning

The past few months have transformed the way people, especially students, learn and grow.

According to Mr Rajesh Bysani, chief product officer at Indian online learning community platform Brainly, online learning is here to stay.

"It is going to be an integral part of our learning system hereafter," he said.

He gives a few tips on how to make the most of it:

Time management

Sitting and learning for hours can be mentally and physically exhausting. The easiest way to stay focused is by planning your day well in advance.

You must allocate certain hours to each subject.

Then, just stick to the schedule.

Planning regular breaks is also important. It helps prevent fatigue, recharges your brain and boosts productivity.

Take breaks of five to 15 minutes every hour or so.

The duration can be extended to 30 minutes after every two to four hours, depending on the assignment.

Responsible social interactions

Make sure you have adequate interactions throughout the day. But also take extra care that they don't distract you from your studies.

A good approach is to mainly discuss subject-related problems with your friends.

You can also make new friends on peer-to-peer learning platforms.

No comfy pyjamas

It can be difficult to develop the right learning mindset without a physical classroom. When you're attending an online class right from your bed, you might feel sleepy.

Make sure you are alert and awake. Get ready and prepare as if you are going to attend an offline class. It will help you stay active and agile.

Follow healthy routines

Make sure that you eat your meals on time and engage in physical activities.

You need to rest as well. Given the Covid-19 situation, avoid public places at all costs, especially if they are crowded.

Connect and engage

According to a Brainly survey, 37.7 per cent of students cleared their doubts by connecting with teachers via a phone call or social media.

Be proactive in clearing all your doubts.

Try to clarify all your doubts during a live learning session. Otherwise, you might lose the context and essence of a concept.

Simply raise your hand and clear your doubt.

Indo-Asian News Service