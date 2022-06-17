Drink in moderation

Beer helps in the prevention of coronary heart diseases, ischaemic stroke, type 2 diabetes and digestive tract infections.

However, drinking in moderation is the key and there are rules that must be kept in mind while enjoying the beverage, especially in hot and humid conditions. Not a thirst quencher

Beer is a great refresher but has alcohol content between 4.5 and 8 per cent, which gets absorbed quicker than water in the body.

This is why, ironically, excessive consumption of beer on hot summer days can lead to dehydration.

Always drink a lot of water after beer consumption. Don't mix beer and barbecueBarbecued food like seafood, liver and meat have high purine content - just like beer.

Consumed together, they would result in dangerously high levels of purine in the body, which can lead to gout. Don't drink ice-cold beer

While chilled beer is refreshing and soothes the body on hot days, ice-cold beer can lead to a variety of gastrointestinal issues.

This ends up affecting blood flow, which can ultimately hurt the digestive system.

If you suffer from diarrhoea after a drinking session, consider drinking beer at a higher temperature the next time.

Also, avoid adding ice to beer. Ice melts and will dilute the beer, taking away much of its flavour and taste.

Indo-Asian News Service