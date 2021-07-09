Drinks to boost immunity

Falling sick is not a risk you want to take, especially now, when Covid-19 is still around.

Our bodies do not build up immunity overnight - we need to balance our food habits and eat healthy over a period of time.

But you can always incorporate immunity-boosting drinks to your diet. Ms Alphinah Ashinai, food and beverage manager at Vana Wellness Retreat in Dehradun, India, suggests a few healthy drinks that can be made at home:

Kadha

Recipe type: Decoction

Preparation time: 6 minutes

Serving time: 7 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients: Water: 250ml Black peppercorns: 6-8 Cloves: 5-6 Cinnamon bark: 1mm Ginger (chopped): 1 tsp Fresh tulsi (holy basil) leaves: 6-8 Liquorice: (optional) Honey: (optional)

Method: 1) Put all the ingredients together, except honey. 2) Boil the mixture. 3) Allow it to simmer for 5-6 minutes. 4) Serve.

Orange, papaya agua fresca

Recipe type: Mixology

Preparation time: 4 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients: Papaya (peeled, deseeded, ripe): 4 cups Orange juice (freshly squeezed): 1½ cups Lime juice (freshly squeezed): ½ cup Water: 1½ cups Honey (optional): 2 tbsp Orange: A slice

Method: 1) Put the papaya, orange juice and lime juice in a blender and blend until smooth. 2) Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve and into a jug. 3) Discard solid parts, add water and stir. Add honey if needed. 4) Pour into a glass and serve. Garnish with an orange slice.