Drishyam 2 set for theatre release in Singapore

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Malayalam movie Drishyam 2, which was a major hit on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, will release in theatres in Singapore tomorrow - the first time the film is being released in a theatre anywhere in the world.

"Many movie lovers are eager to watch this edge-of-the-seat family thriller in a theatre," said Ms Smitha Ajith, managing director of the film distribution company Singapore Coliseum. "We received requests from our regular patrons, not only Malayalis but also others, who wanted to enjoy this Mohanlal starrer on the big screen.

"We felt that showing the film in theatres in Singapore is the least we can do to make them happy during these difficult pandemic times."

Coliseum has brought the film to Singapore in association with Aashirvad Cinemas.

Drishyam 2 will be screened at the Golden Village multiplexes in Tampines at 6pm tomorrow and Yishun at 4pm on Sunday.

"If ticket sales are good, we will extend the screenings to other days," said Ms Smitha.

When Drishyam 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on Jan 1, it was the first time a movie of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was being directly released via an OTT platform. The movie could not be released in theatres in India due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

But the movie became an instant hit with numerous critics and fans in India and other countries hailing it for its engaging storyline and Mohanlal's superb acting.

The Jeethu Joseph directorial became one of the most successful Indian film sequels in recent times. The film is now being remade in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The investigative thriller also enjoyed the third-highest premiere viewership in Malayalam TV history when it was shown on Asianet on May 21, Mohanlal's birthday.

Drishyam 2 recorded 6.5 million viewership, just behind the 6.6 million recorded by Mohanlal's own blockbuster Pulimurugan.

The pan-India blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion tops the list with 8.7 million viewers.

Drishyam 2 has now also emerged as IMDb's highest-rated Indian film of 2021 with a 8.8 rating. It is also seventh in the list of 100 world films on IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content.

The ratings in IMDb are given by audiences across the globe.