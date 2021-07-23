JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a delicious sambar made with drumstick leaves, which are also known as moringa.

The leaves have rich nutritional value and are known to boost immunity.

Drumstick leaves sambar is best served with hot rice. Goes well with idli and thosai too. Ingredients: Toor dal: ½ cup Water: As needed to cook toor dal Coconut: 3 tbsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Oil: 1 tbsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Asafoetida: A pinch Slit green chilli: 7 Red chilli: 3 Shallots or small onions: A handful Garlic cloves: 5 Tomato (finely chopped): 1 Tamarind water: 1 cup Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Salt: As needed Drumstick leaves (tightly packed): 1 cup Method: 1) Pressure cook the toor dal with a pinch of turmeric powder and water for 5-6 whistles. 2) Mash well and add 1 cup of water to this and keep aside. 3) Grind the coconut and cumin seeds into a fine paste. 4) Take the oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida. 5) Once the mustard splutters, add the slit green chillis and red chillis. 6) Add a handful of small onions and garlic. 7) Saute till the onions turn golden brown. 8) Add the chopped tomato. 9) Saute well for two minutes. 10) Add tamarind water. 11) Add turmeric powder and salt. 12) Let this boil for seven minutes. 13) Add the coconut paste. 14) Boil it for two minutes. 15) Add the cooked toor dal and mix well. 16) Add the washed drumstick leaves. 17) Mix everything well and boil for two or three minutes. 18) Drumstick leaves sambar is ready. 19) Serve with plain, hot rice and any spicy curry. Notes: a) You can add fennel seeds instead of cumin seeds while making the coconut paste. b) Ensure the drumstick leaves are well cleaned and washed before adding them to the gravy. c) Drumstick leaves sambar pairs well with idli and thosai too.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com