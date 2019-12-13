Dulquer uncomfortable doing intimate scenes

Actor Dulquer Salmaan says his "hands shake" while doing intimate scenes, adding that he sometimes feels "naked" in such situations.

"In real life, it's easier because the person is familiar," he said. "I share a familiarity with my wife, even with my sister or mother. When I share physical contact or affection with them, it's easy for me

"However, every time I'm with a co-star, I'm always thinking, 'are they thinking that I'm a jerk to be getting a kick out of this?'

"Women are quick to find out. They are very sharp at seeing this and are almost always amused by this. And then I feel like I'm naked, that they can see right through me - see what I'm going through.

"Someone like Sonam (Kapoor) is very sweet about it, but I'm not comfortable doing those intimate scenes."

The Malayalam actor has quickly made a name for himself since he made his debut with Second Show in 2012.

He acted in his first Bollywood film, Karwaan, last year. But he is still grappling with the whole idea of stardom.

"I still haven't realised that I'm a star. I feel like I'm constantly having to prove myself. It drives me to pick movies or roles that challenge me," he said.

"I want to prove that I'm an actor and also do films that work at the box-office."

The son of Malayalam film icon Mammootty, Dulquer has acted in southern films such as Ustad Hotel, Njaan, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, O Kadhal Kanmani and Charlie.

Indo-Asian News Service