An easy summer treat

Dahi poha is an easy dish to make. All you need is curd, poha, some ginger and dal, and it will be ready in five minutes. It's perfect for the summer.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients: Poha/aval (medium thick or thick): ½ cup Yogurt/dahi: ¾ cup Milk: 2 tbsp Oil: 3 tsp Mustard seeds: ¼ tsp Urad dal: ½ tsp Chana dal: ½ tsp Green chilli: 1 Red chilli: 1 Curry leaves: Few Grated ginger:

½ tsp Cashew nuts: Few (optional) Asafoetida: 2 pinches Salt: As needed

Method:

1) Wash and soak ½ cup of poha/aval in water for five minutes. If using thick poha, soak it for 15 minutes to get softness. Drain the water completely. 2) Add the ¾ cup curd and 2 tblsp milk to the poha. Mix well. 3) Adjust the consistency by adding more milk. Always use room-temperature milk. 4) In a pan, place the 3 tsp of oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, red chilli, grated ginger, asafoetida, chopped green chillies and curry leaves. 5) You can add cashew nuts and finely-chopped coriander leaves too. 6) Heat the mix. Once the dal turns golden brown, switch off the flame. Add it to the poha mixture. 7) Mix well. Add salt for taste. 8) Serve chilled with any pickle of your choice. 9)I had it with tomato pickle.

Notes: a) If the poha turns thick, add curd and milk.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com