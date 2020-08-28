Eat more mangoes

Apart from having amazing taste, mangoes have a lot of health benefits.

The "King of Fruits" is consumed as food and drinks and used in various delicacies such as chutneys, pickles and salads.

Ms Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, nutritionist and founder of the Indian company MY22BMI, spells out the benefits of eating mangoes:

Aids in digestion

Mangoes contain a lot of dietary fibre and enzymes, which help in digestion and keep the digestive tract working efficiently.

Green mangoes lower the risk of heart diseases.

Boosts immunity

Mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system. They keep us away from common cough and flu and enhance the skin quality.

Eye health

Being a yellow fruit, mangoes are rich in beta carotene which helps in the production of vitamin A. This vitamin keeps the eyes healthy and the vision strong.

Gut health

Mango pulp contains prebiotic dietary fibre, which helps feed good bacteria in the gut. Eating mangoes can prevent leaky gut-related health issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, asthma, slow metabolism, food intolerances and allergies.

Weight loss

The phytochemicals in the mango's skin act as natural fat busters.

Its flesh is filled with dietary fibres, which induce a feeling of fullness. Hence, when eaten in moderation, mangoes can help fill your tummy.

Lowers bad cholesterol

The dietary fibres help lower bad cholesterol, which creates plaque that gets accumulated in blood vessels and blocks blood flow.

Won't harm diabetes patients

Mangoes are said to be high in sugar and therefore not suitable for people with diabetes and those trying to lose weight.

Mangoes are sweet, but they have a moderate Glycemic Index ranging from 40 to 60, which is okay. Foods with lower than 55 Glycemic Index are considered good.

So, when eaten in moderation, mangoes will not harm a diabetic person.

Mangoes contain an important antioxidant, Mangiferin, which regulates the blood sugar level.

It is also said that mangoes generate heat, which causes boils and acne.

Mangoes are heat-specific, but there is a way to consume them. Mangoes should be dipped in water for hours before consumption.

This is done to wash away all the anti-nutrition that they may contain.

Consume mangoes as a mid-morning snack or a sweet dish after lunch. Try not to consume mangoes at night or before going to bed.

Indo-Asian News Services