Eat for the right reasons

Covid-19 changed several things in our lives, including the way we eat.

While many used the time at home to cook their own food, thereby eating cleaner and healthier, others who had to juggle work and household chores could not find time to streamline their diets. Over the past year their lifestyle has become more sedentary and eating habits more disorganised.

According to India-based family health expert Mona Johar, who co-founded the platform Mechanism Wellness, serious health issues could develop in the long run if people don't eat right. She lists ways to ensure proper food is eaten and at the right time: Structure your day Eating disorders crop up when normal routines, such as socialising, travelling to work and spending time outdoors, are disrupted.

Therefore, it is important to have a daily schedule, which will put matters such as diet, exercise and sleep into place. Desktop diet Meals on the desk may help to keep the energy level up, but in a sedentary environment it also stores unnecessary fat in the body.

It is best to have a combination of either low-calorie and high-protein snacks or low-calorie and high-fibre snacks.

Plan your meals in advance and keep them as fresh and organic as possible. Eat mindfully Trust your natural instincts and listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues.

Rethink food choices and practices.

Build a stronger mind-body connection and improve your relationship with food. Honour hunger Keep your body biologically fed with adequate energy and carbohydrates. Don't eat for the wrong reasons Don't let food become an excuse for not dealing with emotions such as anger, anxiety and loneliness.

Make peace with food Buy food you feel like eating. It is all right to indulge once in a while. Stop when full Listen for the body signals that tell you that you are no longer hungry and comfortably full. Don't over-exercise Do not exercise hard when you are exhausted. Choose the workout based on how your body is feeling.

Eat nutritious food Healthy and high-quality food will make you feel good. Eat according to your physical, mental and emotional responses.

Indo-Asian News Service