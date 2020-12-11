Eat smart and cut down food waste

There are only a few weeks left for the year-end festivities when all of us will be gorging on great food.

However, the celebrations are usually accompanied by a lot of food wastage.

We can be more mindful about our relationship with food by incorporating these small changes into our daily life to reduce food wastage: Buy smart: Stick to your list of needs and avoid impulse buying.

Don't buy in bulk, but make frequent trips to the grocery store instead, and time it with your jogging schedule or biking time so the trips become fun. This will ensure you only buy what you really need. Store smart: Proper storage of foods will help keep them at their peak for longer.

Not all foods need refrigeration - potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, cucumbers and onions should be stored at room temperature.

Some fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, avocados, tomatoes, peaches, pears and green onions, produce ethylene gas that causes early ripening (or rotting) of foods. These should always be stored separately. Refrigerate Smart: Stock your fridge using the FIFO (first in, first out) method.

Place newly-bought food behind older ones.

For example, when you buy a new carton of berries, place the newer package behind the old one.

This helps ensure that older food gets used, not wasted. Smoothie smart: While the stems, ends and peels of many items may not be appetising in their whole form, adding them to a smoothie is a way to reap their nutritional benefits.

Spinach leaves and stems that turn soggy after just a day or two in the kitchen can be stored in the freezer and used to make a super healthy smoothie. Upcycle smart: Get innovative with leftovers and turn them into delicious sandwiches and rolls.

Leftover white rice can be turned into delicious tomato rice the next day or even fried rice, and left-over vegetables can be used to make healthy parathas and sandwiches. Order smart: Be mindful of the quantity of food you order at restaurants. When you're unable to finish, always ask for it to be packed to take back home.

Today there are multiple restaurants that have a special small-plate menu - an initiative that has proved effective in reducing leftovers.

Indo-Asian News Service