Eat well to improve sleep

There is a strong correlation between sleep quality and dietary pattern.

A high intake of confectionery and noodles is associated with poor sleep quality, while fish and vegetables are known to ensure good sleep.

Ms Pariksha Rao, chief nutrition officer and co-founder of Bengaluru-based Lil' Goodness and sCoolMeal, points out that junk food contains high amounts of refined or simple carbohydrates which affect sleep.

Frequent consumption of energy drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages, skipping breakfast and eating irregularly are also not good for sleep.

Ms Rao lists food items that can improve sleep quality: Protein-rich food Amino acid tryptophan helps improve sleep quality. Protein-rich food like milk, milk products and nuts are the building blocks of tryptophan.

The best bedtime snack is the one that contains both carbohydrate and protein, such as oats with milk, peanut butter on whole wheat toast, or cheese and vegetable crackers. Banana Contains tryptophan and magnesium, which activate good sleep. Oatmeal High in carbohydrates and induces drowsiness when consumed before going to bed. Cottage cheese Contains casein - a milk protein that sustains overnight muscle repair and growth.Dark chocolate Contains serotonin, which has a calming effect on the mind and nerves. Cherries Contain melatonin, a hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

Omega-3 fatty acid Low levels of omega-3 fatty acids can lead to sleep problems in children.

Salmon or other fatty fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and can be great for dinner.

Other rich sources of omega-3 are eggs, poultry, walnuts, chia seeds, broad beans, cauliflower, greens, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, wild rice, berries and plant oils such as flax, soybean and canola.

Yogurt, milk and soy beverages are also good.

