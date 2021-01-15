Eating disorder affecting teens

The Netflix series The Crown throws light on Princess Diana's fight with bulimia nervosa - a perilous eating disorder of bingeing and then purging the food.

This condition is a rising concern among young people today.

"It predominantly affects females of whom 95 per cent are in the 12-25 age group," said Dr Pramod Krishnan, consultant and head of the Neurology department at the Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, India.

"However, the incidence in males is increasing." He shares the signs to watch out for:

Binge eating (consuming an abnormally large portion of food in a short time) along with behaviour such as self-induced vomiting, frequent exercise, fasting and purging using laxatives. The cause of this condition is unknown and is probably multifactorial, involving environmental influences such as societal idealisation and emphasis on body shape, anxiety, personality disorders and sometimes childhood sexual abuse.

Those who suffer often feel they are "fat" and are unduly concerned about their body weight and shape.

They develop weight fluctuations, swelling of feet, parotid gland enlargement, dental erosions and calluses on fingers. They also often develop complex eating and exercise routines with frequent visits to the bathroom.

Tests for metabolic and hormonal abnormalities are required as these complications may arise from the eating and purging habits.

Patients with bulimia nervosa have a higher mortality rate compared to the general population. The treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach working in sync with the patient and family, involving psychologists, psychiatrists, physicians and nutritionists specialising in adolescent medicine.

Psychotherapy is the foundation for successful treatment. Cognitive behavioural therapy and interpersonal psychotherapy are proven therapies.

Mindfulness practices like meditation and yoga are also helpful. Medication like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors may be useful in patients with psychiatric symptoms or not responding to psychotherapy.

About 80 per cent of patients recover with therapy but 20 per cent may relapse and may be challenging to manage.

Indo-Asian News Service